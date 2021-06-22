2nd day of strikes for health, social service workers with APTS

It's the second day of strike action for 60,000 workers in Quebec's health and social services institutions Tuesday as negotiations continue to renew their collective agreement.

The Alliance du personnel professionnel et technique de la santé et des services sociaux (APTS) represents laboratory technicians, medical imaging technicians, psychologists, nutritionists and more who work in health institutions and youth centres.

The union group claims it has made "some progress" with the Quebec government in its most recent negotiations.

Among other demands, the APTS is asking for better premiums to attract and retain workers in youth centers.

It is also demanding COVID-19 premiums for laboratory technicians who do analyses and medical imaging.

APTS members first walked off the job on June 7 and 8 before announcing a second strike mandate for June 21 and 22.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 22, 2021.