iHeartRadio
12°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

3.8-magnitude earthquake hits part of Quebec

image.png

It was a rumbling start to the week for some Montrealers after a 3.8-magnitude earthquake hit parts of the province Monday.

According to Earthquakes Canada, the seismic event occurred at 7:03 a.m. near Joliette, about an hour north-east of Montreal. It was felt in Laval, Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville and Notre-Dame-de-Grâce (NDG), according to some viewers.

EARTHQUAKE Mag=3.8 on 17 May at 07:03 EDT.

Details : https://t.co/QcQ1H0Rkdh

34 km WSW of Sorel-Tracy, QC

— Earthquakes Canada (@CANADAquakes) May 17, 2021

The agency notes earthquakes of magnitudes between 3.5 to 5.4 are "often felt, but rarely cause damage."

The earthquake's epicentre was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometres. There were no reported damages.

The largest earthquake in this region was on September 16, 1732, recorded at a 5.8 magnitude.

Earthquakes Canada notes more than 4,000 earthquakes are reported in Canada each year -- about 11 per day. Only 50, or about one per week, are felt.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error