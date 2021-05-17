3.8-magnitude earthquake hits part of Quebec

It was a rumbling start to the week for some Montrealers after a 3.8-magnitude earthquake hit parts of the province Monday.

According to Earthquakes Canada, the seismic event occurred at 7:03 a.m. near Joliette, about an hour north-east of Montreal. It was felt in Laval, Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville and Notre-Dame-de-Grâce (NDG), according to some viewers.

EARTHQUAKE Mag=3.8 on 17 May at 07:03 EDT.



Details : https://t.co/QcQ1H0Rkdh



34 km WSW of Sorel-Tracy, QC

The agency notes earthquakes of magnitudes between 3.5 to 5.4 are "often felt, but rarely cause damage."

The earthquake's epicentre was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometres. There were no reported damages.

The largest earthquake in this region was on September 16, 1732, recorded at a 5.8 magnitude.

Earthquakes Canada notes more than 4,000 earthquakes are reported in Canada each year -- about 11 per day. Only 50, or about one per week, are felt.