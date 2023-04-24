3.9 magnitude earthquake hits northwestern Quebec

A minor earthquake hit northwestern Quebec on Monday evening.

Earthquakes Canada reports that the 3.9 magnitude earthquake happened about 80 kilometres northwest of Mont-Laurier and 160 kilometres southeast of Val-d’Or.

It was felt as far as 100 kilometres away from the epicentre, according to Natural Resources Canada Seismologist Alison Bird.

She says 47 people reported feeling the earthquake on the federal government’s website.

“We don’t expect any damage,” said Bird.

It comes about one month after a 3.6 magnitude earthquake struck the Gulf of St. Lawrence. There were no reports of damages.