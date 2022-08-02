iHeartRadio
19°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

3 arrested after series of robberies in Sherbrooke

A Sherbrooke Police cruiser is seen on July 21, 2015 (Source: Service Police de Sherbrooke)

Three people have been arrested after a series of assaults and robberies that took place in Sherbrooke Monday night.

According to Sherbrooke police (SPS), the first assault occurred at 8:30 p.m. on Denault Street.

Two men attacked and injured a man before stealing his personal belongings, including a piece of electronic equipment.

Less than 30 minutes later, two tenants of a building on Lavigerie Boulevard were assaulted and robbed.

Shortly before 11 p.m., a man and woman walking on Kennedy Street North were attacked by two assailants.

The man suffered serious injuries to his face.

The suspects, two men aged 22 and 29 who are known to police, and a 17-year-old girl were arrested at 11 p.m. in the city's downtown area.

They face charges of robbery, breaking and entering, theft and assault.

Both men are expected to also face charges of breach of conditions.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 2, 2022.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*