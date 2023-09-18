3 arrested in Kahnawake in connection with Quebec homicide

Quebec provincial police (SQ) officers arrested three people in Kahnawake on Sunday in connection with a homicide earlier in the day in Quebec City.

Police say "everything suggests" the killing took place in Contrecoeur, northeast of Montreal, but the body was discovered in the Quebec capital.

The SQ says that around 6:30 p.m., a Montreal man, 44, a man from Contrecoeur, 31, and a woman, 31, were arrested in a vehicle in the Mohawk territory on Montreal's South Shore.

Kahnawake Peacekeepers confirmed that local officers assisted the SQ in making a "high-risk arrest" at Hurrican Fuel near the Highway 30-Route 207 interchange.

The SQ took the three people into custody and they are being questioned in connection to a Sept. 17 homicide in the provincial capital.

The vehicle is now being analyzed.

Quebec City police (SPVQ) responded to a call about human remains that were discovered on Sunday on agricultural land in the Quebec City suburb of L'Ancienne-Lorette. The SPVQ called in the SQ because investigators determined that the remains could be linked to a homicide in in Contrecoeur.

The SQ's Forensic Identity Service and lab of judicial science and legal medicine are trying to determine the identity of the slain man.

"The identity of this person is still unknown," the SQ said in a release. "An autopsy will be performed on the victim."

The investigation is continuing.

With files from the Canadian Press.