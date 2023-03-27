iHeartRadio
-2°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

3 children, 3 adults killed in Nashville school shooting, suspect dead


nashville-shooting-1-6330698-1679936013488

Three children and 3 adults were killed in a shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday morning before police "engaged" the suspected attacker, leaving the suspect — a woman — dead, local officials said.

The shooting happened at The Covenant School, where the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said in a statement that the suspect was dead but did not specify exactly what led to the death.

Three children were pronounced dead after arriving at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt, John Howser, a hospital spokesperson, said in a statement, according to the local news channel WKRN-TV.

The Nashville Fire Department said on Twitter that it responded to the scene and there are "multiple patients."

Students' parents were told to gather at a nearby church.

The Covenant School, founded in 2001, is a ministry of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Nashville with about 200 students, according to the school's website. The school serves preschool through 6th graders and held an active shooter training program in 2022, WTVF-TV reported

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Alistair Bell

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*