iHeartRadio
27°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

3 children in critical condition after head-on collision in Bas-Saint-Laurent


A Surete du Quebec police car is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

A head-on collision between two vehicles injured five people, including three children in critical condition, Sunday afternoon in Val-Brillant, in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region.

The collision occurred at around 2:30 p.m. on Route 132 near Rue des Cèdres.

The crash involved a sedan with two children and a driver, and a minivan with a child and an adult on board.

"The driver of one of the sedan veered out of his lane and collided with another vehicle, a minivan," said Camille Savoie, spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

The three young children were seriously injured and are in life-threatening condition. Two of them were airlifted to a Montreal-area hospital, Savoie said.

Both drivers sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

A collision reconstruction specialist was on the scene to establish the causes and circumstances of the crash.

A section of Route 132 is closed to traffic and a detour has been set up.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 16, 2023. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*