iHeartRadio
-7°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

3 men charged, others arrested after weapons and drugs seizures in Laval


Marc Bou Nicolas, 24, Shevonthae Samuel Stewart-Wilson, 18, and Ryan Reon Ollivierre, 21 were charged with weapons, drugs and other counts after a series of police interventions in Laval. SOURCE: SPL

Police in Laval made a series of arrests and seized drugs and weapons after a series of interventions to end and begin the year.

Laval police (SPL) said officers conducted three interventions between Dec. 30 and Jan. 1 that resulted in charges for Marc Bou Nicolas, 24, Shevonthae Samuel Stewart-Wilson, 18, and Ryan Reon Ollivierre, 21, as well as arrests of other suspects on drugs and weapons charges.

The SPL says that on Dec. 30 at around 3:30 a routine intervention with a parked vehicle on Saint-Luc Street in the Pont-Viau district resulted in three arrests for drug possession and weapons charges for Nicolas, who police allege was carrying a 9 mm. pistol.

Two of the suspects, aged 23 and 16, were released and may face drug possession and trafficking charges.

The Dec. 31 arrest is connected to a vehicle interception for Highway Safety Code infractions near the Du Souvenir Boulevard and Jarry Street intersection in the Chomedey neighbourhood.

"At the scene, they arrested a young male minor for having a Glock 19 pistol in his possession," the SPL said in a release. "At the time of the seizure, the firearm was loaded and had a high-capacity magazine."

���������� ���������� ��̀ ������ �������������� ���� ���������� ���� ���� ������������ ��
Des patrouilleurs du SPL ont récemment procédé à la saisie de trois armes à feu ainsi qu’à l’arrestation de quatre individus.
➕ d'info : https://t.co/5qsYoHbolH pic.twitter.com/dFRvnnc2OZ

— Police Laval (@policelaval) January 10, 2023

The suspect was released on conditions and may face firearm possession charges. The gun was seized.

Police arrested Stewart-Wilson and Ollivierre on Jan. 1. Officers say there was a car chase and foot pursuit after a collision before the arrest occurred.

The SPL claim Steward-Wilson was carrying a loaded weapon and that drugs, including fentanyl, cocaine and heroin, were found in the vehicle.

Both men remain in custody on stolen property, drugs, weapons and other charges.  

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*