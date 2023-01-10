3 men charged, others arrested after weapons and drugs seizures in Laval

Police in Laval made a series of arrests and seized drugs and weapons after a series of interventions to end and begin the year.

Laval police (SPL) said officers conducted three interventions between Dec. 30 and Jan. 1 that resulted in charges for Marc Bou Nicolas, 24, Shevonthae Samuel Stewart-Wilson, 18, and Ryan Reon Ollivierre, 21, as well as arrests of other suspects on drugs and weapons charges.

The SPL says that on Dec. 30 at around 3:30 a routine intervention with a parked vehicle on Saint-Luc Street in the Pont-Viau district resulted in three arrests for drug possession and weapons charges for Nicolas, who police allege was carrying a 9 mm. pistol.

Two of the suspects, aged 23 and 16, were released and may face drug possession and trafficking charges.

The Dec. 31 arrest is connected to a vehicle interception for Highway Safety Code infractions near the Du Souvenir Boulevard and Jarry Street intersection in the Chomedey neighbourhood.

"At the scene, they arrested a young male minor for having a Glock 19 pistol in his possession," the SPL said in a release. "At the time of the seizure, the firearm was loaded and had a high-capacity magazine."

���������� ���������� ��̀ ������ �������������� ���� ���������� ���� ���� ������������ ��

Des patrouilleurs du SPL ont récemment procédé à la saisie de trois armes à feu ainsi qu’à l’arrestation de quatre individus.

➕ d'info : https://t.co/5qsYoHbolH pic.twitter.com/dFRvnnc2OZ

The suspect was released on conditions and may face firearm possession charges. The gun was seized.

Police arrested Stewart-Wilson and Ollivierre on Jan. 1. Officers say there was a car chase and foot pursuit after a collision before the arrest occurred.

The SPL claim Steward-Wilson was carrying a loaded weapon and that drugs, including fentanyl, cocaine and heroin, were found in the vehicle.

Both men remain in custody on stolen property, drugs, weapons and other charges.