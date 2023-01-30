iHeartRadio
-13°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

3 Montreal Canadiens forwards are absent from practice


Montreal Canadiens' Christian Dvorak, center, is congratulated by teammates Josh Anderson, left, and Kirby Dach (77) after scoring during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Forwards Kirby Dach, Christian Dvorak and Evgenii Dadonov are not participating in the Montreal Canadiens' practice at the Bell Sports Complex.

In tweets on Monday, Tricolore management said the three players are undergoing treatment.

The Habs are holding their final practice of the week in preparation for Tuesday night's game at the Bell Centre against the Ottawa Senators.

Les attaquants Kirby Dach et Christian Dvorak ne participeront pas à l'entraînement aujourd'hui (traitements).

Forwards Kirby Dach and Christian Dvorak will not participate in today's practice (treatments).#GoHabsGo

— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 30, 2023

This will be the second match-up between the two teams in three days. On Saturday night in the Canadian capital, the Senators won 5-0 thanks in part to a three-point performance by Claude Giroux.

After Tuesday's game, the Canadiens will have a long break and will not return to action until Saturday, Feb. 11, against the New York Islanders at the Bell Centre.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 30, 2023.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*