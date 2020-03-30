3 more deaths from COVID-19 in Quebec, bringing death toll to 25; positive cases in province reach 3,430

Three more people in Quebec have died from COVID-19, bringing the total to 25, Quebec Premier Francois Legault said in his daily news conference on Monday.

There are now 3,430 confirmed cases in the province, an increase of 590 positive diagnoses from the day before.

There are now 235 people fighting the virus in hospital, an increase of 43 from Sunday. As of Monday, six more people are in intensive care, bringing the total to 78 patients.



Another 6,200 cases are currently under investigation, and there are so far 56,285 COVID-19 cases that have come back negative.



BUSINESSES TO CLOSE ON SUNDAYS

Legault said he’s adopting a new measure to ensure workers get the time off they need: most businesses will close on Sundays for the month of April.

“The fighting against coronavirus is lengthy and we have to be realistic. It’s going to last weeks,” he said. “I know there are a lot of people working seven days a week.”

To that end, he said hardworking essential service employees need time off, and so, therefore, businesses like grocery stores will be closed one day a week for rest.

Gas stations, depanneurs, pharmacies and restaurant takeout services will stay open on Sundays.

“It will be an opportunity for our workers to get some rest,” said Legault.

PROTECTIVE GEAR FOR HEATH WORKERS

The premier gave some information about protective equipment, including masks, gloves and gowns, saying the province has enough gear in the short-term, but if the curve spreads, Quebec, like everywhere else, will need more.

Legault called on workers in the health care or other fields who have protective gear and don’t need them, to save them and give them to those who are on the front lines.

He also said the government is having “Very advanced” conversations with local manufacturing companies to supply more gear to health care workers.

Legault also touched on news that in some countries, N95 masks are being reused after they are sterilized, and the Quebec government is looking into that possibility as well.

“We are no different than others, so we have to be careful not waste them,” Legault said.

DON’T HESITATE TO GET MENTAL HEALTH HELP

Legault echoed his message that it’s okay to feel anxious during this uncertain time -- it’s even normal.

“I understand people are anxious, stressed out, depressed. If you feel like you are losing your grip, please do not hesitate in consulting someone. Mental health problems are just as important as physical health,” he said. “It’s nothing to be embarrassed about, it’s almost normal.”

Legault thanked social workers for their efforts to care for people who are struggling or in crisis during this time.

THREE PRIORITIES

Legault reiterated the three priorities for everyone to fight COVID-19 together.

Don’t leave the house unless absolutely necessary

If you have to go out, stay two metres away from everyone else

When you get home, always wash your hands for 20 seconds.

“That’s how we’ll save lives. I’m counting on you,” said Legault.