iHeartRadio
27°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

3 more facing charges in Laval vehicle theft ring


Olena Smagliuk, Frederic Caron and Tania Nadon-Contant were arrested in connection with a vehicle theft ring in Laval, Que. and appeared in court on July 11, 2023. SOURCE: SPL

Laval police (SPL) have arrested three more suspects in connection with a vehicle theft ring.

Police arrested six individuals in December who are suspected of being involved in a vehicle theft and export operation.

As a second part of the investigation, they arrested Olena Smagliuk, 34, and Tania Nadon-Contant, 30, and Frederic Caron, 38, that was targeted earlier in the "Project Gadget" investigation that began in October.

Caron remains in custody and the other two were released on conditions following their July 11 court appearance.

All three are facing fraud and possession of stolen property charges.

"Project Gadget uncovered a scheme to steal vehicles from various commercial car parks in Laval and on the North Shore," police said in a news release. "The suspects mainly targeted Dodge Ram and Dodge Grand Caravan vehicles."

�������� ���� ����́��������������
Le SPL a récemment procédé à trois nouvelles arrestations dans le cadre du Projet Gadget.
+ ��'�������� : https://t.co/4k9lP64yzD pic.twitter.com/rySxDX7qkg

— Police Laval (@policelaval) July 17, 2023

The suspects allegedly used false identities from Ontario to steal the vehicles and sell them on websites such as Facebook Marketplace and Kijiji, police say.

"To date, the value of the fraud is estimated at around $150,000, and a total of 10 vehicles worth almost $400,000 have been recovered," police say. "The first phase of the project led to the recovery of 37 vehicles, including a boat, a jet ski, and trailers worth just over $2 million."

Those buying a used car are advised to visit the government's site for tips to follow to avoid purchasing stolen vehicles.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*