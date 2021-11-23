iHeartRadio
-2°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

3 of Quebec's CPE unions are on strike at the same time

image.jpg

For the first time, the three unions representing workers in Quebec's public child care centres (CPE) are on strike at the same time.

Some members are demonstrating Tuesday morning in front of the offices of the Family Ministry in Montreal, while others are in front of the offices of the Treasury Board in Quebec City.

Workers with the CSN-affiliated Fédération de la santé et des services sociaux (FSSS) began their walkout Monday morning and plan to remain on strike until the end of the day Thursday.

Workers with the CSQ-affiliated Fédération des intervenantes en petite enfance du Québec (FIPEQ) walked out Monday morning and are expected to be on strike until the end of the day Wednesday.

At that time, the union says it will consult its members on whether to adopt a mandate for an unlimited strike.

Workers with the Syndicat québécois des employés de service, affiliated with the FTQ, joined the movement Tuesday morning and plan to be on strike until the end of the day Thursday.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 23, 2021.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error