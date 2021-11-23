3 of Quebec's CPE unions are on strike at the same time

For the first time, the three unions representing workers in Quebec's public child care centres (CPE) are on strike at the same time.

Some members are demonstrating Tuesday morning in front of the offices of the Family Ministry in Montreal, while others are in front of the offices of the Treasury Board in Quebec City.

Workers with the CSN-affiliated Fédération de la santé et des services sociaux (FSSS) began their walkout Monday morning and plan to remain on strike until the end of the day Thursday.

Workers with the CSQ-affiliated Fédération des intervenantes en petite enfance du Québec (FIPEQ) walked out Monday morning and are expected to be on strike until the end of the day Wednesday.

At that time, the union says it will consult its members on whether to adopt a mandate for an unlimited strike.

Workers with the Syndicat québécois des employés de service, affiliated with the FTQ, joined the movement Tuesday morning and plan to be on strike until the end of the day Thursday.

