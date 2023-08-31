3 people hospitalized after apartment fire in Montreal's St-Leonard borough
Three people are in the hospital on Thursday after an apartment fire in Montreal's St-Leonard borough.
Montreal police (SPVM) reports that officers responded at 2:30 a.m. to assist Montreal firefighters who were battling the blaze that broke out on the first floor of an apartment building on d'Avila Street near Choisy St.
- READ MORE: CTVNewsMontreal.ca's continued coverage of crime and policing in the Greater Montreal Area
Police say three people in their 50s were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The fire investigation was not transferred to the police and "seems accidental," according to SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.
"There was no criminal element on scene," he said
Brabant said police left the scene at 8:30 a.m.