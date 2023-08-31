iHeartRadio
16°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

3 people hospitalized after apartment fire in Montreal's St-Leonard borough


An apartment fire in Montreal's St-Leonard borough sent three people to the hospital with injuries on Aug. 31, 2023.

Three people are in the hospital on Thursday after an apartment fire in Montreal's St-Leonard borough.

Montreal police (SPVM) reports that officers responded at 2:30 a.m. to assist Montreal firefighters who were battling the blaze that broke out on the first floor of an apartment building on d'Avila Street near Choisy St.

Police say three people in their 50s were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The fire investigation was not transferred to the police and "seems accidental," according to SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

"There was no criminal element on scene," he said

Brabant said police left the scene at 8:30 a.m.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*