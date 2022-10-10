3 pillars to fight homelessness, says Old Brewery Mission

Montreal's Old Brewery Mission laments the fact that the issue of homelessness was put on the back burner during the election campaign, and the shelter is taking advantage of World Homelessness Day on Monday to bring solutions to fight the scourge back to the forefront.

If the pandemic has led to an increase in the number of homeless people in Montreal, it has at least brought to light the long-standing demands of the community, said Mission director of communications Marie-Pier Therrien.

"We are now in a position where we have 24/7 emergency services, meaning that people don't have to go out in the morning with their things and come back at night to line up. These are resources that are open year-round," said Therrien in an interview.

She also mentioned the maintenance of nearly 200 places at the old Hôtel-Dieu de Montréal building, which had first been made available in various Montreal hotels during the health crisis.

Access to permanent, year-round housing is one of the three pillars proposed by a collective of organizations, including the Old Brewery Mission, to end homelessness in the Quebec metropolis.

Their common vision, called "Three Steps Further," also calls on the government to fund and support 2,250 people in housing over five years to relieve the pressure on emergency services.

"The support portion is super important. You can't just house people in these situations to make it work. It really takes support services to help them reintegrate into society," Therrien told The Canadian Press.

The third step is to create a "coordinated intake system" to ensure collaboration between different health and social services and agencies.

"It's very difficult right now to track an individual and have an overview of the situation in Montreal. Each organization has its own databases and does what it can with the collaboration of the client, but the continuum of services is difficult to ensure," said the communications director.

Last year, the Quebec government presented an interdepartmental action plan on homelessness extending to 2026.

The implementation core of its contents remains, however, "partial and precarious" regarding funding, said Therrien. "Coordination of actions between levels of government is also lacking."

The government's plan is based on three axes: prevention, accompaniment and intersectionality.

For those who wish to help a homeless person, the organizations suggest gift cards for basic needs, such as coffee or food, instead of money directly. Buying tickets for public transportation is also be an option.

"These are small, everyday things that can be helpful," said Therrien, as can referring them to services as needed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 10, 2022.