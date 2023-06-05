3 residences evacuated after early morning Mile End fire in Montreal

Three residences were evacuated in Montreal's Mile End after a fire early Monday morning.

Police report that a 911 call at 1 a.m. reported a fire on Clark Street between St. Viateur Street and Bernard street.

The fire appears to have started on the rear balcony of one of the apartments.

There were no injuries and the file was not transferred to the Montreal police (SPVM) arson squad.

Montreal fire department (SIM) investigators will go to the scene to investigate what exactly caused the fire.

DON'T PUT YOUR BUTT IN A FLOWER POT

It is the second balcony fire in the Mile End in a week. Last week around 150 firefighters were on the scene at a building fire in the extreme heat that started on a balcony.

SIM spokesperson Alain Laflamme said balcony fires are often caused by people extinguishing cigarette butts in plant pots.

"Often it's that kind of fire," he said. "We had a large amount of fires that occurred this way with a cigarette butt."

He was clear that it is unclear whether Monday morning's fire started this way, but that often investigators find that the cigarette combined with fertilizer in planting soil and compost material such as dead leaves are extremely flammable.

Barbecues are also a cause of concern.

Montreal firefighters are working to draw attention to the issue as terrasse season is in full effect with many exterior seating areas at restaurants and bars decorated with planters that people often extinguish cigarettes in.

"It's dangerous because of fertilizer. That easily starts a fire," said Laflamme.