iHeartRadio
15°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

3 teenagers killed, 1 critically injured in crash east of Montreal


image.jpg

Quebec provincial police confirmed Monday that three of the four teenagers involved in a single-vehicle crash about 100 kilometres northeast of Montreal have died.

A 16-year-old girl was critically injured, but her condition has improved, according to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ). 

Police received a call around 7:15 p.m about the crash in Saint-Robert, in Quebec's Montérégie region, on Route 239 near Sorel-Tracy, Que. 

The driver appeared to have lost control of the car in a curve before crashing the car that flipped several times while careening off the road, police say.

An 18-year-old was trapped in the vehicle, and emergency crews needed to use the jaws of life to get him out. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The other two boys, aged 18 and 19, were transported to the hospital in critical condition and succumbed to their injuries later.

"The investigators and reconstructionists on the case will try, over the next few days, to shed light on the facts surrounding this fatal swerve," the SQ said in a release.

Police say excessive speed may have led to the crash. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*