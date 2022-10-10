3 teenagers killed, 1 critically injured in crash east of Montreal

Quebec provincial police confirmed Monday that three of the four teenagers involved in a single-vehicle crash about 100 kilometres northeast of Montreal have died.

A 16-year-old girl was critically injured, but her condition has improved, according to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

Police received a call around 7:15 p.m about the crash in Saint-Robert, in Quebec's Montérégie region, on Route 239 near Sorel-Tracy, Que.

The driver appeared to have lost control of the car in a curve before crashing the car that flipped several times while careening off the road, police say.

An 18-year-old was trapped in the vehicle, and emergency crews needed to use the jaws of life to get him out. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The other two boys, aged 18 and 19, were transported to the hospital in critical condition and succumbed to their injuries later.

"The investigators and reconstructionists on the case will try, over the next few days, to shed light on the facts surrounding this fatal swerve," the SQ said in a release.

Police say excessive speed may have led to the crash.