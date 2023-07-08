iHeartRadio
3 vehicles involved in major Montreal crash, 2 women in hospital


A Montreal Police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Two women are in hospital following a major vehicle crash in Montreal's Ville-Marie borough Saturday evening.

Montreal police say they got the call at around 7:25 p.m. from the intersection of Notre Dame St. W and Saint Laurent Blvd.

Police could not confirm the reason for the crash, but said three cars were involved.

In the first car, there were two occupants -- two women aged 22 and 25.

There were two others in the second vehicle, a man and a woman, both aged 35.

The third, unoccupied vehicle was parked on the side of the road.

The women aged 22 and 35 were sent to hospital, but their condition is unknown.

The site was blocked off Saturday night as investigators surveyed the area. 

