3 workers still missing after explosion at Quebec propane company

Quebec provincial police said Friday that three workers are still missing 24 hours after an explosion at a fuel distribution company in the Lanaudière region.

During a news conference, police said that the snowy conditions and the presence of "dangerous products" are complicating the search efforts for the missing workers. No deaths have been confirmed.

"We cannot say for sure that we only have three victims in this event. We are in contact with the families of the victims. We offer assistance and we are very concerned about all the questions they could have. And we try to inform them step by step what we are doing every day," said Éloïse Cossette, a spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

The SQ officially took over the investigation into the blast that rocked the small municipality of St-Roch-de-l'Achigan, about 50 kilometres north of Montreal.

Isabelle Lafortune, a member of the family that owns Propane Lafortune, whose facilities were destroyed by the explosion, confirmed on Friday that two employees and a subcontractor were involved.

Struggling to hold back tears, she told the media, "I would like to offer my sincere sympathies to the families of the victims who are still missing. This is an extremely difficult ordeal for us, the first time in 67 years."

She added that her family had set up psychological support for the employees and warmly thanked the emergency services, as well as her fellow citizens.

"I also want to thank the community of Saint-Roch-de-l'Achigan for their support. We have seen a beautiful solidarity quickly put in place."

SEARCH WILL TAKE 'DAYS'

The explosion happened at 11:17 a.m. Thursday at the family-run company on Rte. 339, near Saint-Régis Road, that offers propane services in the Lanaudière region.

It's too early to say what caused the blast. However, experts are investigating the possibility that a truck inside the facility's garage exploded, CTV News has learned. The search could take "days" as police carefully examine the scene, the SQ said.

After seeing the damage at the scene of the explosion with his own eyes, Mayor Sébastien Marcil said that, "the blast was very large" and that it struck the community "right in the heart."

The police intend to install a large tent to protect the scene from the weather, but Cossette insisted that, so far, "there are no criminal elements, nor suspicious elements."

Quebec's public security minister, François Bonnardel, arrived in St-Roch-de-l'Achigan Friday morning.

"We've seen the scene this morning. It's quite catastrophic to see this fire, this explosion. So we're here to support the community, the family and friends," the minister said.

Since the company is located near the Achigan River, Cossette praised the work of the firefighters, who set up trenches to limit the flow of contaminants into the water.

The SQ sergeant said the investigation will be very complex, and that fire scene experts will be assisted by pathologists and investigators from the and that officers will be assisted by experts from the CNESST, Quebec's workplace health and safety board.

50 FIREFIGHTERS RUSHED TO SCENE

The SQ said police were unable to access the scene for much of the day Thursday because of the fire, which wasn't brought under control until later that evening.

It took a team of around 50 firefighters from St-Roch-de-l'Achigan, Repentigny, Rawdon, Ste-Julienne and St-Lin-Laurentides to put out the flames.

Fire Chief François Thivierge said the first units to arrive couldn't immediately intervene due to the risk of explosions.

Officials were extra prudent due to safety risks and concerns that oil or gas could end up in a nearby river. A drone was used to assess the risk so firefighters could continue their operation, Thivierge said.

SEVERAL HOMES EVACUATED

Buildings within a one-kilometre radius of the blast were evacuated Thursday, affecting hundreds of residents.

Roughly 50 people were able to return by 6:30 p.m.

A support centre is available for those who need it in the basement of the St-Roch-de-l'Achigan church, and a hotline has been set up for citizens who want information about the ongoing fire: 514-347-7041.

Suzanne Lafortune, who has no relation to the business, lives in the area.

She said she was evacuated from her home after the explosion and that her son rushed to the scene to help out.

"I thought it was an accident because I heard the explosion and I looked and I saw a big fire and my daughter called 911," she said, describing the dramatic scene to reporters Thursday afternoon.

"We can't stay in our home because it's very dangerous."

J'étais aux côtés de la SQ pour faire le point sur l'explosion dans une usine de propane à St-Roch.

L'enquête pourra déterminer les circonstances ayant mené à cet incident tragique. Les citoyens peuvent compter sur le support de leur gouvernement en ces temps difficiles. pic.twitter.com/dzgZ1OwNxi

Karine Lamarche also lives nearby.

"It was shaking, I thought something had fallen on the house," she told The Canadian Press, recounting how the explosion had shaken her home.

"We know the people who work there a little bit, we heard like everyone else that people were missing," Lamarche added. "It's a shame, it's sad. It touches me because it's a company that's right next door."

Speaking at a press conference Thursday afternoon, Mayor Marcil tearfully addressed the roughly 5,000 inhabitants of his community.

"My thoughts are with those close and far who have been touched by this incident," he said.

With files from CTV's Lillian Roy and The Canadian Press.