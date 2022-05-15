3-year-old Montreal boy in hospital after getting hit by car

A three-year-old child is in hospital after being hit by a car in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

The boy's injuries are not life-threatening.

Montreal police responded to a call at 5:45 p.m. regarding an accident in a residential parking lot on Terrace Fleury.

When officers arrived, they found the boy, who was conscious.

The driver, a 46-year-old woman, was also brought to hospital for shock.

Police say the driver was in the lot to drop off child passengers and allegedly hit the three-year-old while making a parking maneuver.

A police perimeter is up at the scene as investigators try to learn more about the incident.