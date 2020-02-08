30-hour work week and a new currency on the agenda for Parti Quebecois youth wing

What would an independent Quebec look like? According to the youth wing of the Parti Quebecois, there would be a Quebec dollar called a “piaster” and a 30 hour work week.

These are the subjects of a pair of proposals that the youth wing’s executive will submit during the next convention on March 7 and 8 in Montreal.

Youth wing president Frederique St-Jean said the executive wants to discuss a mixture of ideas that will “make things happen.”

She said the youth wing wants party leadership candidates to take a stand on these ideas and learn from them while the party undergoes a major reconstruction following its historic defeat in the 2018 election.

So far three people have announced their candidacy for party leadership, including MNA Sylvain Gaudreault, lawyer Paul St-Pierre Plamondon and Dawson College professor Frederic Bastien.

The 10-page proposal book includes a series of other measures, including “gestures of rupture” with the federal government aimed at advancing independence and an environmental plan.

One green proposal includes banning the sale of gasoline-burning vehicles by 2030, based on a policy rolled out by Denmark in 2018.