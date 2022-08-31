iHeartRadio
300 apartments evacuated after electric vehicle catches fire in Quebec City

The residents of 300 apartments were forced to evacuate after an electric vehicle caught fire in the building's underground garage. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

The residents of 300 apartments in Quebec City were forced to evacuate after an electric vehicle caught fire in the building's underground garage early Wednesday morning.

About 50 firefighters from the Quebec City Fire Department (SPCIQ) were called to the scene on Claire-Bonenfant Street in the Lebourgneuf district.

There were no reported injuries, and tenants of the eight-storey building were allowed to return to their homes at 7 a.m.

The damaged car was towed away.

It is still unknown if the vehicle caught fire on its own or was set aflame by someone.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 31, 2022. 

