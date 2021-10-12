$300 million seniors' housing project coming to Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue

A four-building, 740-unit, $300-million seniors' housing project is coming soon to the quaint suburb of Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue on Montreal's West Island.

The municipality announced the $12.5 million sale of land beside Ste-Anne's Hospital on Anciens-Combattants Blvd. to developer Dev Meta.

The Quebec government transferred the land to the municipality in 2019 as compensation for the transfer of the federal hospital to the West Island Health and Social Services Centre (CIUSSS-OIM).

Work on the site is scheduled to begin in autumn 2022 and be completed in 2027.

Mayor Paola Hawa said it is the largest real estate development project in Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue's history.

"This promising project emerges from an avant-garde and holistic vision of urban development, for which we have worked very hard in recent years," she said.

"Once realized, this eco-responsible development model will undoubtedly become an example to follow for any new project in Quebec."

The project for people 55 years old and older will include rentals, condominiums, affordable housing and a seniors' residence that will accommodate those with reduced mobility.

The developers also say it will be eco-friendly.

"The eco-responsible design of the development project is based on optimal management of energy and resources and includes public spaces, woodland conservation, community gardens, and green roofs," a news release on the project reads.