33-year-old man killed in head-on collision in Monteregie

A 33-year-old man was killed in a head-on collision in Sainte-Clotilde, Monteregie on Monday. Two other people were injured.

It happened around 4:45 p.m. on Route 209 in the municipality of Les Jardins-de-Napierville. According to provincial police (SQ), one of the two vehicles deviated from its lane for an unknown reason.

There were two men in the vehicle travelling southbound. The driver, a 33-year-old man from Saint-Chrysostome, died. The passenger, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the northbound vehicle, a woman in her 20s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital, said SQ spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay.

The SQ says which of the two vehicles deviated from its lane is unclear. An investigation is underway.

Route 209 between 2nd Road and Church Road is closed during the investigation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 24, 2023.