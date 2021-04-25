iHeartRadio
37-year-old ATV rider dies in crash involving three quads near Quebec City

Service de police de Levis.

An all-terrain vehicle (ATV) driver died Saturday night in Levis, on the South Shore across from Quebec City.

The Levis police department (SPVL) was called around 6:30 p.m. regarding an accident that appeared to involve three ATVs in the area of Vezina St. in Saint-Joseph-de-Levis.

At the scene, first responders found a 37-year-old man dead.

In the evening, police officers met with witnesses and a reenactor from the Surete du Quebec (SQ) was brought in to try to understand the circumstances of the accident.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24, 2021.

