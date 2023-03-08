3D printed weapons and drugs seized in raid north of Montreal
The multi-jurisdictional police force (MILET) based out of Montreal arrested two young people after a raid discovered homemade firearms constructed using a 3D printer.
A police news release says that officers searched a Mont-Tremblant residence on Fillion Street on Tuesday and arrested a 20-year-old man and a minor after firearms parts, ammunition, drugs and other items used to print firearms were seized.
- READ MORE: CTVNewsMontreal.ca's continued coverage of crime and policing in the Greater Montreal Area
They may face various firearms and drug trafficking charges, and are expected to appear in the St-Jerome courthouse soon.
The complete list of what was seized is the following:
- 3D printer used to manufacture firearms;
- Firearm parts;
- Ammunition;
- computers;
- tools;
- approximately 400 g. of cannabis;
- cannabis production and sales equipment;
- about 45 vaporizers;
- money.
The MILET squad is made up of Montreal police (SPVM), Quebec provincial police (SQ) and Canadian border services agency officers.