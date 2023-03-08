iHeartRadio
3D printed weapons and drugs seized in raid north of Montreal


FILE- This Aug. 1, 2018 file photo, shows a 3D printed gun called the Liberator, in Austin, Texas. Attorneys general in 20 states and the District of Columbia have filed a lawsuit challenging a federal regulation that could allow blueprints for making guns on 3D printers to be posted on the internet.  New York Attorney General Tish James is helping to lead the coalition, which filed the lawsuit Thursday. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

The multi-jurisdictional police force (MILET) based out of Montreal arrested two young people after a raid discovered homemade firearms constructed using a 3D printer.

A police news release says that officers searched a Mont-Tremblant residence on Fillion Street on Tuesday and arrested a 20-year-old man and a minor after firearms parts, ammunition, drugs and other items used to print firearms were seized.

They may face various firearms and drug trafficking charges, and are expected to appear in the St-Jerome courthouse soon.

The complete list of what was seized is the following:

  • 3D printer used to manufacture firearms;
  • Firearm parts;
  • Ammunition;
  • computers;
  • tools;
  • approximately 400 g. of cannabis;
  • cannabis production and sales equipment;
  • about 45 vaporizers;
  • money.

The MILET squad is made up of Montreal police (SPVM), Quebec provincial police (SQ) and Canadian border services agency officers.  

