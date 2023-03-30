4 arrested, including 3 minors, for robbery at mobile phone shop in Montreal

Montreal police say they have arrested four suspects, including three minors, for their alleged involvement in a robbery at a mobile phone shop in Montreal.

The robbery occurred on Dec. 29, 2022, when police say two armed suspects entered the shop on Ontario St. E in Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve. According to Montreal police, one person armed with a knife tied up one of the employees in the back of the shop while another threatened the other employee with a firearm. The two then stole several mobile phones, wireless headsets and computers worth nearly $50,000 before fleeing the scene.

Although only two armed individuals entered the shop, the police investigation identified four people allegedly involved. One of the suspects was an employee of the store and is believed to have colluded with the rest of the group, police say.

The four suspects were arrested between March 9 and 27. Zinedine Benhocine, 18, appeared at the Montreal courthouse and is facing charges of robbery, forcible confinement, conspiracy and use of a fake firearm.

Three 17-year-olds, whose identities cannot be disclosed due to their age, were also arrested. They appeared in youth court and are also facing several charges.

Anyone with information about the crime or other events of this nature can contact 911 or their local police station. They can also contact Info-Crime Montréal anonymously and confidentially at 514 393-1133 or infocrimemontreal.ca. In some cases, rewards of up to $3,000 are given out to people who provide information leading to the arrest of a suspect.