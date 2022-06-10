iHeartRadio
15°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

4 arrests for drug trafficking, prohibited weapons in Quebec City

A Quebec City police badge is seen in Quebec City, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Three men and one woman have been arrested by Quebec City police (SPVQ) for drug trafficking and possession of prohibited weapons.

Simultaneous searches in the Charlesbourg area resulted in the seizure of two pellet guns, a taser, a 32-calibre revolver, a telescopic baton, a machete, three crossbows, arrows and a bow, reads a statement from police.

The SPVQ also seized cocaine, narcotics, cannabis, hashish and GHB -- without specifying quantities -- as well as items related to the sale of drugs.

Three of the four suspects appeared in Quebec court Friday. Three remain in custody and one was released.

The suspects are all between 26 and 56 years old.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on June 10, 2022.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error