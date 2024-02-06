4 fires in 2 hours: Montreal police investigating

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after four fires broke out within two hours of each other.

The first occurred at 1:40 a.m. Tuesday at a commercial building on Maurice-Duplessis Boulevard, near 41 Avenue in the eastern Rivière-des-Prairies neighbourhood.

"Police received a 911 call about an alarm that was ongoing," explains Jean-Pierre Brabant, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "When police arrived on location, they found damage to a window and the beginning of a fire that was rapidly controlled by the fire department."

Officials located an incendiary device inside.

The fire left minor damage on the building.

Just under an hour later, at 2:20 a.m. and 2:45 a.m., two commercial buildings on Marcel-Laurin Boulevard near Thimens Boulevard in the Saint-Laurent borough were targeted by alleged arson.

"There was minor damages to the windows," said Brabant.

The final incident, at 3:35 a.m., was at a commercial building on Monkland Avenue in the western Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood.

"There was a window that was broken," said Brabant. "We're talking about considerable damage to that business."

He adds the second floor of the building was evacuated, but there were no reported injuries.

Security perimeters have been set up to allow investigators from the Montreal police arson squad to canvass the scenes.

No arrests have been made.