4 more COVID-19 deaths in Quebec, hospitalizations stable

Quebec health authorities are reporting four new deaths attributed to COVID-19, two of which occurred in the last 24 hours.

Two other Quebecers died more than seven days ago.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 18,219 deaths related to the disease.

The situation in the hospital network remains stable, according to Thursday's report, with only one more hospitalization since the day before.

In all, 1,275 Quebecers are in hospital with COVID-19, including 393 who are receiving care because of the virus.

In the intensive care unit, the number has remained unchanged since Wednesday at 34 patients, including 18 who are being treated specifically for COVID-19.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 16, 2023.