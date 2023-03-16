iHeartRadio
4 more COVID-19 deaths in Quebec, hospitalizations stable


image.jpg

Quebec health authorities are reporting four new deaths attributed to COVID-19, two of which occurred in the last 24 hours.

Two other Quebecers died more than seven days ago.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 18,219 deaths related to the disease.

The situation in the hospital network remains stable, according to Thursday's report, with only one more hospitalization since the day before.

In all, 1,275 Quebecers are in hospital with COVID-19, including 393 who are receiving care because of the virus.

In the intensive care unit, the number has remained unchanged since Wednesday at 34 patients, including 18 who are being treated specifically for COVID-19.

#COVID19 - En date du 15 mars, voici la situation au Québec: https://t.co/TG8KBllUU9 pic.twitter.com/XFY7fidqEG

— Santé Québec (@sante_qc) March 16, 2023

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 16, 2023. 

