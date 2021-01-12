4 more days to get as much as $7.50 from Canada Dry Ginger Ale class action settlement

If you've ever bought Canada Dry Ginger Ale over the past four years, you could get a little bit of money out of a class action lawsuit settlement - but you only have until this Friday to apply for it.

Montreal lawyer Joey Zukran had spearheaded the class action against the Canadian makers of Canada Dry ginger ale, accusing the beverage maker of false advertising.

At issue were the words 'made from real ginger' — in both languages — found on cans and bottles of Canada Dry ginger ale sold in this country.

Canada Dry had denied any and all wrongdoing or liability.

The proposed settlement of $650,000 was announced last month and was reached after the class action was approved by a Quebec Superior Court judge in November. Quebec consumers had a month to apply for the claim.

Zukran said to get compensation under the terms of the proposed settlement, Quebec residents must provide their email address via canadadrysettlement.ca. by 5 p.m. on Jan. 15.

"If and once the Quebec Superior Court approves the settlement, you'll be eligible to receive up to $7.50 paid to you by an e-transfer," said Zukran in an interview with CJAD 800.

The proposed settlement involves all Quebec residents who declare they bought five or more Canada Dry Ginger Ale soft drinks in Quebec between Jan. 14, 2016 and Nov. 11, 2020.

Zukran said you don't need to show a proof of purchase.

A court hearing to approve the proposed settlement is scheduled to take place in March.

Details of the proposed settlement can be obtained at the website.

Zukran said any money left over will go back to Canada Dry.

