4 Quebec men arrested in connection with Montreal, Toronto-area vehicle thefts

Four Quebec men have been arrested in connection with multiple car thefts in the Montreal and Toronto areas.

Investigators seized nearly 50 vehicles and over $300,000 cash for a total value of over $2.5 million.

According to Quebec provincial police (SQ), two men aged 52 and 54 from Laval and two men aged 41 and 51 from Terrebonne will appear in court to face charges of vehicle theft.

The operation involved officers from eight police services across the Greater Montreal area, coordinated by the SQ.

The investigation is ongoing.