4 Quebec millionaires have yet to claim their prizes: Loto-Quebec
Have you checked your lottery tickets lately? According to Loto-Quebec, four millionaires have yet to claim their prizes, including one for $2.5 million and three for $1 million.
The tickets were purchased in Sorel-Tracy, Maskinongé, the Laurentides and Gatineau. Winners have 12 months from the draw date to claim their prize.
The unclaimed tickets are:
Lotto 6/49 Jackpot: $2.5 million; Montérégie (Sorel-Tracy)
Draw date/claim deadline: Dec. 4, 2019 - Dec. 3, 2020
Winning selection: 02 03 04 10 21 43 (19)
Extra Jackpot: $1 million; Mauricie (Maskinongé)
Draw date/claim deadline: Dec. 18, 2019 - Dec. 17, 2020
Winning selection: 1357833
Extra Jackpot: $1 million; Laurentides
Draw date/claim deadline: July 24, 2019 - July 23, 2020
Winning selection: 5823177
Quebec Max additional selection: $1 million; Outaouais (Gatineau)
Draw date/claim deadline: July 5, 2019 - July 4, 2020
Winning selection: 02 09 10 16 25 29 49
