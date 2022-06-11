iHeartRadio
4-year-old boy drowns in residential Montreal-area pool

Longueuil police FILE PHOTO. SOURCE: SPAL

A four-year-old boy died Saturday after being found unconscious in a residential pool in Saint-Lambert, on the South Shore in Greater Montreal.

According to information from Longueuil police (SPAL), emergency services were called around 4:10 p.m. following the discovery of the young boy on Normandie Ave.

"Manoeuvres were quickly taken as soon as the first responders arrived. A cardiac defibrillator was also used," reads an SPAL statement.

The child was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after 5:00 pm.

An investigation has been opened to determine the circumstances of the tragedy.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on June 11, 2022.

