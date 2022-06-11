4-year-old Quebec boy drowns in backyard pool

A Saint-Lambert family is reeling following the loss of their four-year-old son, who was found unresponsive in their backyard pool Saturday.

He's the 20th person to drown in Quebec this year, with the tragedy prompting warnings about the importance of water safety.

Longueuil police (SPAL) were called to the home on Normandie Ave. around 4:10 p.m. Saturday. First responders tried to revive the boy and he was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after 5:00 p.m.

"The family is devestated by the facts," said SPAL spokesperson Francois Boucher.

Officers say the family had a fence around the inground pool and it's unclear how the four-year-old got in.

"The investigation has shown so far that this was accidental in nature," said Boucher.

Raynald Hawkins is with the Quebec Lifesaving Society.

With pools starting to open across the province, he's warning guardians not to take off their children for even a moment.

"With toddlers in can happen in 15 to 20 seconds, it's silent," he said.

Another piece of advice is to keep children within arm's reach:

"It's like crossing the street. You always want to take the kids by the hand. This is the same reality with the backyard pool."

With files from The Canadian Press.