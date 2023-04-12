40% of Quebecers in their early 20s used cannabis last year: survey

Nearly one in five Quebecers (19 per cent) used cannabis in 2022, a proportion similar to the previous year, data shows.

Nevertheless, cannabis use has increased by 5 per cent since it was legalized, according to a 2022 cannabis survey released Wednesday by Quebec's statistics institute (ISQ).

Men (23 per cent) used cannabis more frequently than women (16 per cent), the study revealed.

People between the ages of 21 and 34 used cannabis the most. 40 per cent of young adults aged 21 to 24 used it in 2022; among those aged 25 to 34, the proportion was 37 per cent.

The ISQ noted that more consumers over 25 are using cannabis now than in 2018, while the number of underage users has decreased.

The frequency of cannabis use has changed little over the past five years, the ISQ also reports.

Just under half (42 per cent) were occasional users, with one to three episodes of use each month. Meanwhile, 24 per cent used cannabis between one and six times a week, and 14 per cent used it daily.

LEGAL PURCHASING STEADY

In both 2022 and 2021, 67 per cent of cannabis users purchased from the Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC).

Almost 41 per cent obtained their supply from a family member, friend or acquaintance, and 8 per cent got it from an illegal supplier. The latter proportion decreased since 2021, when it was 11 per cent, the study revealed.

Some respondents may have identified more than one supply source.

VAPING ON THE RISE

Among the different ways to consume cannabis, vaping has gained the most followers over the past year, even though the sale of cannabis vaping products is prohibited in Quebec.

In 2022, 24 per cent of users vaped cannabis, compared to 19 per cent in 2021. For those 15 to 17-years-old, the increase was more dramatic; 70 per cent of cannabis users vaped in 2022 and 44 per cent in 2021.

That said, Quebec cannabis users still prefer to smoke their stuff; 82 per cent did so in 2022.

AWARENESS CAMPAIGNS

Nearly eight in ten respondents said they've seen or heard messages about cannabis in the 12 months prior to the survey.

That number was highest among 15 to 17-year-olds at 91 per cent, and 21 to 24-year-olds at 86 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 12, 2023.