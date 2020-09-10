iHeartRadio
16°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

40-year-old Saint-Hyacinthe man dies by possible homicide

A Surete du Quebec cruiser is seen in this file photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot)

A 40-year-old man died by what “looks like a homicide” Wednesday in Saint-Hyacinthe, according to provincial police. 

Emergency services were called shortly after 7 a.m. when a man was found unconscious in an apartment building parking lot on Rouleau St. 

The man – whom police from the Surete du Quebec (SQ) later identified as Jimmy Pelletier – was taken to hospital in critical condition. He eventually succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators from the SQ’s major crimes unit took over the file, according to spokesperson Stephane Tremblay. 

No suspect had been arrested in connection to the death on Wednesday night. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 9, 2020.

 

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b

Latest Audio

Typo or error
Typo or error