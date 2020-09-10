40-year-old Saint-Hyacinthe man dies by possible homicide

MONTREAL -- A 40-year-old man died by what “looks like a homicide” Wednesday in Saint-Hyacinthe, according to provincial police.

Emergency services were called shortly after 7 a.m. when a man was found unconscious in an apartment building parking lot on Rouleau St.

The man – whom police from the Surete du Quebec (SQ) later identified as Jimmy Pelletier – was taken to hospital in critical condition. He eventually succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators from the SQ’s major crimes unit took over the file, according to spokesperson Stephane Tremblay.

No suspect had been arrested in connection to the death on Wednesday night.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 9, 2020.