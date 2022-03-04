42-year-old suspect wanted in Laval, Que. for alleged domestic violence

Laval police (SPL) are looking for a man who allegedly committed numerous acts of domestic violence last year, and the force is asking for the public's help to capture him.

Rodly Ulysse, 42 years old, is the subject of an arrest warrant for assault, forcible confinement, death threats and assault with a weapon.

Police report that for several months in 2021, the man allegedly engaged in numerous acts of violence against the alleged victim, who was in a relationship with him.

On Dec. 14, while the two were at a family member's home, the suspect allegedly prevented the alleged victim from leaving the premises.

He allegedly hit her and injured her with a makeshift object. He also allegedly made death threats to her.

Police say that the alleged victim took advantage of a moment of inattention from the suspect to flee and get help.

Ulysse is a dark-skinned man who speaks French. His eyes are brown and his hair is brown, long and braided. He has a short beard and mustache.

The SPL says that he may be travelling in a 2009 Acura RDX, grey in colour, with a Quebec license plate of W77 SWV.

Anyone with information about Ulysse is asked to contact the 911 emergency hotline.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 4, 2022.