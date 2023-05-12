iHeartRadio
43-year-old man hospitalized after motorbike collision in Montreal


Montreal police are investigating after a scooter driver was injured in a crash on Notre-Dame Street East. (CTV News/Cosmo Santamaria)

A scooter motorbike driver was rushed to hospital Thursday night after a crash in Montreal's Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

According to Montreal police (SPVM), a collision between the scooter and a car occurred around 10 p.m. on Notre-Dame Street East near Georges-Bizet Street.

The scooter driver, a 43-year-old man, suffered serious injuries to his upper and lower body and was transported to hospital. Around 1 a.m., police received word his life was no longer in danger.

The driver of the car, a 65-year-old man, was not injured.

The SPVM collision squad was on site Thursday night to try and determine the cause of the crash. Investigators will access security camera footage and meet with the victim Friday to gather more information.

Police say the event does not appear to be criminal in nature.  

