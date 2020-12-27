47-year-old man charged with second-degree murder of woman in the Laurentians

A 47-year-old man has been charged with the second degree murder of Nicole Lauzon, whose body was discovered Saturday morning, in Saint-Marthe-sur-le-Lac, in the Laurentians, about 30 minutes north of Montreal.

The Surete du Quebec (SQ) has now confirmed the identity of the 64-year-old victim, without however naming her alleged murderer since he only appeared in court by videoconference.

He was also charged with assault causing bodily harm. He will remain detained until his appearance in person, at which point he can be identified, SQ spokesperson Marie-Michele Moore said.

An investigation has been opened to shed more light on this case.

According to the first information from the police, Lac des Deux-Montagnes police were called to go to rue des Plaines to intervene in an argument between two people, shortly after 9 a.m., the day after Christmas.

Once at the scene, police discovered the lifeless lady, whose death was pronounced once in the hospital. The suspect was arrested on their arrival.

The police have as of yet given no information on the link between the victim and the suspect.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 27, 2020.