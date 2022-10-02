iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

5-alarm fire completely destroys Plateau building under construction


image.png

No one was injured in a major fire that ripped through and destroyed a building that was under construction in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough just after midnight on Sunday.

Montreal fire department (SIM) spokesperson Alain Laflamme said the fire broke out around midnight at a building on Saint-Dominique St. at the corner of Napoleon St., and the fifth alarm was sounded around 12:30 a.m.

"A friend and I were just leaving Champs when we spotted the glowing embers and smoke coming from behind the buildings to the east which quickly escalated into a full-blown fire with embers falling at our feet and in our hair," said Carrie Macpherson. "It was spectacular."

Laflamme said nearby buildings were evacuated, but the residents have since been permitted back in their homes.

Fifty fire trucks were on the scene, and firefighters quelled the blaze by around 3:10 a.m.

There were no injuries reported, and the damage was contained to the building where the fire started.

Investigators have yet to determine the cause of the fire.  

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*