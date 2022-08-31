iHeartRadio
5 arrested for assaults in Sherbrooke that left 6 people injured

Sherbrooke police has arrested five men between the ages of 18 and 23 for their alleged involvement in brutal assaults that occurred on Aug. 20. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Sherbrooke police (SPS) arrested five men between the ages of 18 and 23 Wednesday morning for their alleged involvement in the brutal assaults that occurred on Aug. 20.

Investigators say the five suspects, who were arrested during several searches, face criminal charges of assault causing bodily harm and robbery.

Police state they are expected to be released on a promise to appear in court and further charges may be laid.

In the first incident, at 2:30 a.m., three men in their 20s were assaulted by a group of individuals on Wellington Street North in the downtown Sherbrooke area.

One of the victims was transferred to hospital for minor injuries, while the other two sustained injuries that did not require treatment.

About 15 minutes later, a fight in a downtown parking lot left three people injured.

Two of them were transported to hospital with serious injuries, but their lives are not in danger.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 31, 2022. 

