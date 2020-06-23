5 men arrested for alleged sexual assault of boys at Quebec schools dating back to the '60s

The men were members of a congregation responsible for teaching boys in several Quebec schools. The alleged crimes took place in Rigaud in the Montérégie region, Pohénégamook in Témiscouata, Matane in the Gaspésie and Minerve in the Laurentians.

Jean Pilon, 78; Gérard Whissell, 81; Roger Larue, 88; Laurent Madore, 83; and Raoul Jomphe, 86 are facing 30 charges total, including gross indecency and sexual assault. The charges were filed based on those that existed when the alleged crimes took place.

After the men are questioned at police headquarters, they will appear before a judge over the phone.

Police say the men were living together at a seniors' residence in Joliette, about 50 km northeast of Montreal, possibly one that is reserved for members of a specific congregation. There was a warrant out for their arrest.

Several victims have been identified so far and police are asking anyone who has information to communicate with them by calling 1-800-659-4264.