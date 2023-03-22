iHeartRadio
First victim in fatal Old Montreal fire identified as 76-year-old woman


image.jpg

Montreal police have identified the first victim of the deadly fire in Old Montreal last week that has left two dead and five missing.

Insp. David Shane said it was a woman named Camille Maheux, who was 76 years old. Maheux was a photographer who lived in the building at the corner of Port Street and Place d'Youville for 30 years.

Her body was the first to be recovered from the rubble and was positively identified by the coroner, Shane said. Her family has been notified.

"On behalf of the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal and the Service de sécurité incendie de Montréal, and all those involved in the management of this event, we wish to express our most sincere condolences to the family," Shane said.

"Our hearts go out to you."

Police are still working to identify a second body that was found Tuesday evening. An update from officials is scheduled for 8 a.m. Thursday.

The search for victims continues in Old Montreal, nearly a week after the five-alarm fire.

Rescuers are slowly but surely combing through the historic building, which contained multiple illegal Airbnb units at the time of the fire.

Authorities have not confirmed how many of the missing people were tourists but said victims were from Quebec, Ontario and the United States.

Speaking at an early morning press briefing, officials reiterated that the building's current state makes it unsafe for rescuers to enter on foot.

"That's why technicians will focus Wednesday on removing debris that poses a "secondary collapse risk," including two chimneys, explained fire operations chief Martin Guilbault.

So far, strategic dismantling, crane exploration and camera probing have allowed investigators to peer under the third floor; but what lies below is harder to uncover.

"Some parts of the buildings are more collapsed than the others," Guilbault added.

The fire also injured nine, including two in critical condition. Families of the victims have been agonizing over the length of time that has passed since the fire as they wait for information about their loved ones.

Montreal police inspector David Shane Wednesday morning said the period between locating and extracting a body can take hours, depending on its location.

"When they locate a body, then they will need to have an action plan to approach it and be able to conduct their work," he said.

Several family members have come forward and identified their missing loved ones.

So far, they are Charlie Lacroix, 18, Saniya Khan, 32, Dania Zafar, 32, and An Wu, 31.

With files from The Canadian Press

