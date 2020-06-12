5 things to know for Friday, June 12, 2020

Canada has had more than 95,500 cases of COVID-19, with 400 new cases added in the last day. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Arrest video: New footage has emerged showing officers punching and tackling an Alberta First Nations chief as they arrested him over an expired vehicle registration.

2. Facing consequences: A FedEx employee has been fired and a New Jersey corrections officer has been suspended after video surfaced showing them appearing to re-enact and mock the death of George Floyd during a Black Lives Matter rally in New Jersey.

3. More help promised: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday the federal government is partnering with the private sector on a new initiative which calls on businesses to commit to key public health measures in their reopening plans.

4. Assisted dying delay: The federal government has filed a second motion requesting an extension to respond to a court ruling that struck down sections of the federal assisted dying law, citing delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

5. Face masks: As public transit and businesses in Ontario begin mandating face masks, new research shows that they can save thousands from COVID-19 infection.

One more thing…

Stop ‘doomscrolling’: A Canadian journalist is reminding social media followers to put down their phones every once and a while amid an influx of bad news.