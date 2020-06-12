5 things to know for Friday, June 12, 2020
Canada has had more than 95,500 cases of COVID-19, with 400 new cases added in the last day. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.
1. Arrest video: New footage has emerged showing officers punching and tackling an Alberta First Nations chief as they arrested him over an expired vehicle registration.
2. Facing consequences: A FedEx employee has been fired and a New Jersey corrections officer has been suspended after video surfaced showing them appearing to re-enact and mock the death of George Floyd during a Black Lives Matter rally in New Jersey.
3. More help promised: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday the federal government is partnering with the private sector on a new initiative which calls on businesses to commit to key public health measures in their reopening plans.
4. Assisted dying delay: The federal government has filed a second motion requesting an extension to respond to a court ruling that struck down sections of the federal assisted dying law, citing delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
5. Face masks: As public transit and businesses in Ontario begin mandating face masks, new research shows that they can save thousands from COVID-19 infection.
One more thing…
Stop ‘doomscrolling’: A Canadian journalist is reminding social media followers to put down their phones every once and a while amid an influx of bad news.
Latest Audio
-
Dr. Chris Labos: How do you feel about mandatory masks?Dr. Christopher Labos joins Tracey McKee on Weekends with Ken to answer questions about Covid19
-
The West Island Takes a KneeKathleen McAdams organized an event to take a knee in solidarity against police brutality in the West Island. She joins Tracey McKee to give us the story
-