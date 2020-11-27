5 things to know for Friday, November 27, 2020

Canada has more than 59,200 active cases of COVID-19, with more than 5,600 new cases added in the last day. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Vaccine by Christmas: The first COVID-19 vaccine approval from Health Canada could come before Christmas, the agency's chief medical adviser announced on Thursday.

2. Excess deaths: Canadians age 85 and older account for more than half of the excess deaths reported amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new data from Statistics Canada.

3. Alzheimer's care: Former Conservative MP Lisa Raitt is speaking out about the violence she and her children face dealing with her husband's early onset Alzheimer's during a pandemic that has blocked a normal course of treatment.

4. Moving out: U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that he will leave the White House if the Electoral College formalizes president-elect Joe Biden's victory -- even as he insisted such a decision would be a "mistake."

5. Frontline burnout: As COVID-19 cases continue to surge across much of the country, some doctors are warning that emergency physicians and other frontline health-care workers are starting to suffer from burnout.

One more thing…

International collaboration: NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez appear poised to join forces for a livestream of the popular video game "Among Us."