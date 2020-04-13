5 things to know for Monday, April 13, 2020

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 pass 24,000 in Canada as global cases reach 1.85 million. Meanwhile, the United States hit more than half a million total cases on Easter Sunday. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. New technology: A Canadian bioscience firm has received federal approval for the production and distribution of a device it claims can produce COVID-19 test results in less than an hour.

2. Waiting game: Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough said on CTV’s Question Period that it may take up to four weeks before the new $73-billion wage subsidy program to help businesses during COVID-19 is rolled out.

3. On the frontlines: As the number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. continues to rise, a New York City emergency medicine physician filmed what a day looks like for health-care workers treating hundreds of COVID-19 patients.

4. Work related stress: Advocates are concerned that front-line workers and those living or working in long-term care homes could see a wave of mental health struggles due to the pandemic.

5. Out and about: New phone data on the movement of Canadians shows that some are still defying recommendations to stay home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but researchers suggest they may not have a choice.

One more thing…

Keeping up: Want to know how many people in your neighbourhood have taken a COVID-19 test? A new website tracking self-reported symptoms lets you find out and contribute to the data yourself.