5 things to know for Monday, December 21, 2020

Canada has had more than 500,000 total cases of COVID-19, with more than 14,000 associated deaths. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Ontario lockdown: Sources say a province-wide lockdown is going to be announced for Ontario soon, which will go into effect on Christmas Eve.

2. Prime Minister reflects: In a year-end interview with CTV News, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada would “absolutely” share extra vaccine doses with other countries that needed them.

3. A new strain of COVID: A new variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 has been identified in the U.K., spurring new lockdowns in the country and prompting several nations, including Canada, to restrict travel from the U.K..

4. An all-Canadian division?: The National Hockey League has announced that the next season will be a shortened season that includes an all-Canadian North division due to border restrictions.

5. Wishing in 2020: After COVID-19 forced Make-A-Wish Canada to postpone all travel-related wishes, the organization had to pivot and find a way to reimagine how it operates.

One more thing…

Collab of the year: A mashup between two Quebec classics -- tourtiere and poutine -- has taken off at a Quebec restaurant after it started offering it on its takeout menu this year.

