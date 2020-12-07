5 things to know for Monday, December 7, 2020

Canada has had more than 415,000 cases of COVID-19 in total, with more than 150,000 of those coming from Quebec alone. Here's what else you need to start your day.

1. Lawyer laid low: U.S. President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani is currently in hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

2. Walk the walk: A survivor of the 1989 Ecole Polytechnique massacre believes the government still needs to do more on gun control, instead of merely taking "short steps."

3. Vaccine delivery: Canada should see a "constant flow" of vaccines in January, once they have become available and been approved by Health Canada, according to the top military general leading the rollout.

4. Royal treatment: The Queen is set to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine within the next few weeks, but she will not receive preferential treatment due to her position.

5. Illness or attack: A report commissioned by the U.S. government claims that headaches and cognitive issues U.S. diplomats have suffered in Cuba, were caused by "directed" radio attacks.

One more thing…

Santa in retirement?The man behind the jolly red suit at an Ottawa shopping mall has decided to park his sleigh after 31 years due to COVID-19.