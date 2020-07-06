5 things to know for Monday, July 6, 2020

Canada has had more than 105,500 total cases of COVID-19, with more than 69,000 considered recovered. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Nick Cordero: Canadian theatre star Nick Cordero, who had legions of supporters rallying for him on social media during his harrowing health battle with COVID-19, died Sunday in Los Angeles.

2. Cases rise: The World Health Organization said its member nations reported more than 212,000 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the highest single-day total and increase since the start of the pandemic.

3. Quarantine fines: Two Americans have been fined for breaking Canada's COVID-19 quarantine rules after being spotted multiple times in an Ontario town, police say.

4. Hockey return: The NHL and NHL Players' Association agreed Sunday on protocols to resume the season, a major step toward the return of hockey this summer.

5. Cabin craze: While the COVID-19 pandemic has damaged much of the Canadian economy, there is one market that appears to be thriving: the cottage real estate market.

One more thing…

Lost senses: The loss of the sense of smell and/or taste experienced by many COVID-19 patients can linger even after all other symptoms have disappeared, a new study finds.